Armenian MFA considers necessary simultaneous withdrawal of troops from the border and deployment of observation mission

YEREVAN, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Foreign Ministry issued a statement over the ceasefire violation by the Azerbaijani armed forces on the March 7, condemning the killing of a serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces, emphasizing that such incidents, the regular violations of the ceasefire, further substantiate the simultaneous withdrawal of troops from the Armenia-Azerbaijan border and the need to deploy an observation mission, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“On March 7, Sergeant Hrach Manasaryan, a serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces, was killed and another serviceman was wounded in a gross violation of the ceasefire by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the western part of the Armenian border.

We express our deepest condolences and support to the family members and relatives of the killed soldier, and wish a speedy recovery to the wounded soldier.

Although the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has denied that a serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces was killed as a result of the actions of their units, the official statement on the March 7 meeting at the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan is in line with the logic of increasing the aggressiveness of Azerbaijani units.

Condemning the murder of a serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces, we consider it necessary to emphasize that such incidents and regular violations of the ceasefire further substantiate the need for the simultaneous withdrawal of troops from the Armenia-Azerbaijan border and the deployment of an observation mission in the border area.

We also consider it necessary for the international community to properly assess Azerbaijan's provocative actions and statements”, reads the statement.