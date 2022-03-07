The State Department believes that the supply of weapons to Kyiv may become more difficult in the coming days

YEREVAN, MARCH 7, ARMENPRESS. Delivering weapons to Ukraine can become more difficult in the coming days, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS, US First Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on March 7.

"It may become more difficult in the coming days and we will need to look for other ways," she told reporters during a visit to Spain. Sherman did not provide additional details.

"It's very important that what we send is what Zelensky is asking for. He knows what his military needs," the U.S. Deputy Secretary of State added.

In February, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that he had ordered to deliver up to $350 million in immediate military assistance to Ukraine.