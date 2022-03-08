Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense continues disinformation campaign on border situation

YEREVAN, MARCH 8, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense continues to spread disinformation on the border situation, falsely accusing the Armenian military in opening fire at Azerbaijani military positions in various sections of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

The latest disinformation from the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense was released on March 8, falsely accusing the Armenian military in opening fire at Azerbaijani positions deployed in the western section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the morning of March 8.

“This information is again false. After the provocation by the Azerbaijani side in the same direction on March 7, the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has been relatively stable and under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces,” the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.