1,7 million people have fled Ukraine - UNHCR

YEREVAN, MARCH 8, ARMENPRESS. 1,7 million people have fled Ukraine, mostly women and children, the UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency tweeted.

The UN Refugee Agency said the humanitarian response must: Take into account women and girls’ unique needs; Include women in decision-making; Prioritize protection from gender-based violence.

 








