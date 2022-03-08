LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 07-03-22

LONDON, MARCH 8, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 7 March:

The price of aluminum up by 3.87% to $3968.00, copper price up by 2.68% to $10720.00, lead price up by 3.03% to $2516.00, nickel price up by 47.04% to $42200.00, tin price up by 2.56% to $48205.00, zinc price up by 5.18% to $4207.00, molybdenum price stood at $44500.00, cobalt price up by 4.61% to $79295.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.