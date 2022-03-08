Azerbaijan obstructs repair of damaged pipeline supplying gas from Armenia to Artsakh

YEREVAN, MARCH 8, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani military is obstructing the repair works of a gas pipeline which was damaged earlier on March 8.

The main pipeline supplying natural gas from Armenia to Artsakh was damaged due to a malfunction at 01:00, March 8. The damaged section is near an Azerbaijani military position.

“At this moment the Azerbaijani side is obstructing the launch of repair works,” the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Artsakh said in a statement. “Negotiations with mediation of the Russian peacekeeping mission are underway for launching the repair works tomorrow,” it said.