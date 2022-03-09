LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 08-03-22
LONDON, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 8 March:
The price of aluminum down by 11.39% to $3516.00, copper price down by 4.38% to $10250.50, lead price up by 0.76% to $2535.00, nickel price up by 13.89% to $48063.00, tin price up by 2.69% to $49500.00, zinc price down by 2.54% to $4100.00, molybdenum price stood at $44500.00, cobalt price up by 3.15% to $81795.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
- 03.10-21:28 Armenian, Russian FMs exchange views on closer cooperation within CSTO, EEU, CIS and other platforms
- 03.10-20:07 Artsakh’s National Assembly urges international organizations to adequately assess Azerbaijan's actions
- 03.10-20:00 Azerbaijan commits cultural genocide in Nagorno-Karabakh. MEPs apply to UNESCO and the EU
- 03.10-19:51 Azerbaijan's provocations are aimed at psychologically intimidating the peaceful population - Artsakh's President
- 03.10-19:32 The World is watching and we will not be silent, it’s enough. The Kurdish MEP warns Azerbaijan
- 03.10-19:31 European Parliament adopts resolution condemning the destruction of Nagorno-Karabakh's cultural heritage
- 03.10-19:13 A US bill requires a report on the likelihood of military action against Artsakh. Armenian Assembly of America
- 03.10-18:53 Turkish, Azerbaijani presidents meet in Ankara
- 03.10-18:25 Issue of organizing meeting between Presidents of Russia, Ukraine discussed at the trilateral meeting in Turkey
- 03.10-18:13 The situation near Khramort is fully controlled by the authorities and Russian peacekeepers – Artsakh Security Council
- 03.10-17:38 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 10-03-22
- 03.10-17:37 Asian Stocks - 10-03-22
- 03.10-16:50 ‘Life of people of Nagorno Karabakh is under threat’ – MEP
- 03.10-16:44 Armenian FM to visit Turkey for Antalya Diplomacy Forum
- 03.10-16:36 Azerbaijani military fire at tractor in Artsakh’s Nakhijevanik village
- 03.10-14:52 Baku’s policy is combination of Armenophobia, Nazism and terrorism – Artsakh Foreign Ministry
- 03.10-14:38 Tackling expected inflation, ensuring product reserves – President-elect on government actions
- 03.10-14:26 Today’s situation doesn’t fit into any economic criterion – Armenian President-elect on Russia sanctions
- 03.10-14:17 ‘I must be constrained only by Constitution’ – President-elect of Armenia
- 03.10-13:06 Talks between Russian, Ukrainian FMs begin in Antalya, Turkey
- 03.10-13:02 We’ve entered premier league of democracies – Armenian PM on V-Dem Institute’s 2022 report
- 03.10-12:49 Reports claiming Russian peacekeeping contingent withdraws some of its forces from Artsakh denied
- 03.10-12:35 International community must have its say – Armenian MP on Azerbaijani provocations
- 03.10-12:29 Armenian Prime Minister to visit Russia in April
- 03.10-12:24 Armenian PM calls his visit to France “successful”
17:31, 03.09.2022
2487 views Turkey sends Syrian mercenaries of Nagorno Karabakh war to fight Russian forces in Ukraine - RIA
17:00, 03.05.2022
2413 views Iranian companies to participate in construction of transit road in Armenia
14:36, 03.05.2022
2227 views Armenians in Ukraine actively involved in helping needy people
18:21, 03.07.2022
2039 views NSS Armenia exposes and neutralizes spy network
15:57, 03.05.2022
1990 views Armenian Ambassador presents details about situation in Ukraine and work of Embassy