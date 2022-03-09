Chinese President congratulates Vahagn Khachaturyan on election as Armenia’s President

YEREVAN, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. President of China Xi Jinping congratulated Vahagn Khachaturyan on his election as President of the Republic of Armenia, Xinhua reported.

In his congratulatory message, the Chinese President said that China and Armenia are partners with traditional friendship.

“Since the establishment of diplomatic ties, the development of bilateral relations between the two countries has enjoyed a sound momentum, and their cooperation in various fields has seen remarkable achievements”, the Chinese President said.

Xi also said that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Armenia relations, and is willing to work with Khachaturyan to promote a sustainable, healthy and stable development of bilateral ties so as to benefit the two countries and their people.

Vahagn Khachaturyan was elected President of Armenia on March 3. His inauguration will take place on March 13.