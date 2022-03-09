Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 March

Coronavirus: Over 50 new cases, 8 deaths in Armenia

Coronavirus: Over 50 new cases, 8 deaths in Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. 51 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 421,592, the Armenian Ministry of Healthcare said on March 9.

8 people died from COVID-19 complications, raising the death toll to 8560.

266 people recovered (total recoveries: 407,348).

2803 tests were administered (total tests: 2,924,553).

As of March 9 the number of active cases stood at 4054.

 

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]