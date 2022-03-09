Russia says seized “secret documents” show Ukraine planned offensive operation in Donbass

YEREVAN, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. Russian troops have obtained secret documents of the command of the National Guard of Ukraine which confirms that Ukrainian forces were covertly preparing an offensive operation in Donbass in March 2022, the Russian Ministry of Defense claims.

“During special military operation, secret documents of the command of the National Guard of Ukraine ended up in the hands of the Russian servicemen. These documents confirm the covert preparation by the Kiev regime of an offensive operation in the Donbass in March 2022,” the Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement, publishing what they described as a “secret order” of the commander of the National Guard of Ukraine Colonel-General Nikolai Balan dated January 22, 2022.