Over 1,3 mln refugees arrived in Poland from Ukraine since February 24

YEREVAN, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. More than 1,3 million refugees have arrived in Poland from Ukraine since the start of the military operations, the Polish Border Guard said on social media.

“Since February 24, 1,33 million people have arrived from Ukraine to Poland”, the agency said.

It also said that in recent days 93% of the people arriving in Poland are citizens of Ukraine, 1% - Polish citizens, 6% - citizens of other countries. 90% of them are women with children.