Everything being done to restore gas supply in Artsakh – Foreign Minister

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan has not changed its approaches, has not revised its plans and regularly resorts and will resort to provocations, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh Davit Babayan said in an interview to ARMENPRESS, commenting on the latest Azerbaijani ceasefire violation in Artsakh, as well as on the fact that Azerbaijan obstructs the repair works of a damaged gas pipeline.

“Nothing extraordinary is taking place. Azerbaijan remained the same, its goals as well. We need to be ready for that and, let me tell you, we are ready”, the minister said.

As for the Azerbaijani obstruction of the repair works of the gas pipeline, the minister said everything is being done to restore the gas supply. “Artsakh is still without gas supply”, the FM said.

On March 8, at 01:00, the main gas pipeline of Artsakh has been damaged due to a malfunction. Later the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Artsakh reported that the Azerbaijani side is obstructing the repair work of the pipeline. “The pipeline supplying has from Armenia to Artsakh has been damaged. The incident happened near an Azerbaijani military position. The Azerbaijani side is obstructing the launch of repair works. Negotiations are underway with the mediation of the Russian peacekeeping mission for starting the works tomorrow”, the ministry said in a statement.

On March 8, at around 23:00, the Azerbaijani forces once again violated the ceasefire, by firing three 60mm mortar shells in the direction of Khramort village of Askeran region.