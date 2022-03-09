Armenian PM pays tribute to memory of Charles Aznavour in Paris

YEREVAN, MARCH 9, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan visited today the cemetery in Montfort-l'Amaury during his visit in France to pay tribute to the memory of legendary French-Armenian singer Charles Aznavour.

“On the sidelines of the visit in France, I visited the cemetery in Montfort-l'Amaury to pay tribute to the memory of world-renowned chansonnier Charles Aznavour”, Pashinyan said on social media, sharing a respective video.

The Armenian PM arrived in France today on a working visit. He is scheduled to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron. Later, the two leaders will participate in a conference entitled “Ambitions: Armenia-France” in Paris. During the event, members of the Armenian and French governments will discuss issues related to the development and expansion of cooperation in various fields. Prime Minister Pashinyan and President Macron will deliver remarks at the conference.