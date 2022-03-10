Negotiations for repairing damaged gas pipeline in Artsakh continue

YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. Since March 8 the Republic of Artsakh is without gas supply as the main pipeline supplying gas from Armenia to Artsakh has been damaged, the Office of the Security Council of Artsakh said.

The damaged section of the pipeline is under the control of the Azerbaijani armed forces.

The Office informed that negotiations are underway with the Azerbaijani side for conducting the repair works of the pipeline. Representatives of the Russian peacekeeping forces and the Office of the Security Council of Artsakh are involved in the negotiations.

“The negotiations continue at the moment. The public will be additionally informed about the course”, the Office said.