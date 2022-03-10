Armenian PM calls his visit to France “successful”

YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan says it’s necessary to use the results of the Armenian-French conference, held in Paris, and give a new impetus to the Armenia-France economic cooperation and not only.

Talking about his March 9 visit to France, the PM said during the Cabinet meeting today that he had a multi-layered agenda there.

“It’s important for us to concentrate on the implementation of that agenda and work on boosting the economic ties”, he said.

He informed that addition to the Armenian-French relations, they have also discussed a broad range of issues, highlighting the role of France as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair country.

Pashinyan also had an informal meeting with President of the European Council Charles Michel in Paris, during which they discussed many issues, including the Armenia-EU cooperation and how they can more effectively continue the implementation of joint programs.

“Overall, I think that that visit was quite successful, and we must work on implementing its agenda”, he said at the Cabinet meeting.