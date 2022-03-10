Azerbaijani military fire at tractor in Artsakh’s Nakhijevanik village
YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. Starting in the evening March 9 and until the morning of March 10 the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire at a tractor which was parked by farmers in a garden in the Nakhijevanik village of Askeran region, Artsakh. The prosecution of Artsakh said the tractor was damaged from the shooting.
Authorities are now taking measures to evacuate the damaged agricultural equipment from the danger zone.
