The World is watching and we will not be silent, it’s enough. The Kurdish MEP warns Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, 10 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The MEPs warn the authorities of Azerbaijan that the world is watching attentively and will not allow the destruction of the Armenian cultural heritage of Artsakh, ARMENPRESS reports co-author of the resolution of “Destruction of cultural heritage of Nagorno-Karabakh”, MEP representing Sweden Evin Incir called on the government of Azerbaijan to be committed to its international obligations.

The MEP born in Diyarbakir, Kurdish by origin, but now representing the Social-Democratic Party of Sweden mentioned in her speech, that Azerbaijan now makes systematic attempts of destruction of rich history and Armenian cultural heritage in Nagorno-Karabakh.



According to Incir, the attack by Azerbaijan on the Armenian cultural heritage is an attack on Armenia and most importantly an attack on the future generations of Armenia.



“ In its attempts to rewrite history for reaching dominance Azerbaijan ghas restored to destruction of cultural treasures, which the future generations can no longer enjoy. This is a something, which I with my Kurdish roots, saw against my people and our identity in Turkey”, announced the MEP, reminding that on December 7, 2021 the UN International Court of Justice issued a decision on provisional measures based on the lawsuit filed by the Republic of Armenia against Azerbaijan, forcing an end to the destruction of the Armenian cultural heritage.

The resolution, which will be voted today (the resolution has been adopted, -edited) gives an opportunity to send a precise message to Azerbaijan that the world is watching and we will not stay quite, if the silence and the threat of violence is not stopped. The European Parliament must oppose the unacceptable actions of Azerbaijan and the international agreements have to follow that. Consequently, we call on Azerbaijan to be committed to obligations, in particular considering its membership in the UNESCO, which clearly prohibits the destruction of cultural heritage. Enough. That's enough,'' Evin Incir announced.