Artsakh’s National Assembly urges international organizations to adequately assess Azerbaijan's actions

YEREVAN, MARCH 10, ARMENPRESS. The National Assembly of the Artsakh Republic unanimously adopted a draft statement on applying to the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, the UN and relevant bodies, calling on the international community to adequately assess Azerbaijan's recent actions and make efforts to curb such criminal encroachments, ARMENPRESS reports MP Gegham Stepanyan presented the draft statement at the National Assembly.

"In recent days, tensions in the border areas of Artsakh have gained new momentum, in particular, Azerbaijan fired intensively, using also mortars in the villages of Khramort, Nakhichanik in the Askeran region, Khnushinak and Karmir Shuka in the Martuni region. Such provocative actions of the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan are aimed at intimidating the people of Artsakh, keeping them in constant alarm, as well as undermining the reputation of the Russian peacekeeping mission," he said.

In the statement, the National Assembly of the Artsakh Republic strongly condemns the aggressive and terroristic acts of Azerbaijan against Artsakh, the targeting of the settlements of the Artsakh Republic, the psychological and information pressure on the civilian population, the obstruction of the repair works of the only gas pipeline supplying Artsakh with natural gas. Thus, official Baku continues its anti-Armenian policy, undermining the fragile peace and stability in the region, which once again proves that Azerbaijan is not ready to establish lasting peace in the region.

The parliament of Artsakh urges the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, the UN and its respective structures to make an adequate assessment of Azerbaijan's behavior, to make efforts to curb such criminal encroachments. "The current situation once again shows that the recognition of the right of the people of Artsakh to live safely and to have an independent statehood is the only right, civilized decision with no alternative," Stepanyan said.

The draft statement was adopted unanimously by 32 votes in favor.