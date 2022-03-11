Armenian Minister of Healthcare receives Acting UN Resident Coordinator

YEREVAN, MARCH 11, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Healthcare of Armenia Anahit Avanesyan received Acting UN Resident Coordinator in Armenia Lila Pieters Yahia, the ministry said in a press release.

Welcoming the guest, Anahit Avanesyan said Armenia’s 30-year-old membership to the United Nations has been outlined by the constructive partnership with the UN agencies.

“We highly appreciate all the efforts made during these years in the healthcare field of our country”, the minister said.

Lila Pieters Yahia in turn said that Armenia is not only a part of the United Nations family, but also a very active member. According to her, Armenia has registered high figures in a number of healthcare directions, which is exemplary for other countries.

The sides also discussed the healthcare reforms in the context of the healthcare system development strategy. They also touched upon the COVID-19 situation and the vaccination process.

At the end of the meeting Lila Pieters Yahia said the UN agency is ready to provide further support to the Ministry of Healthcare for the initiatives aimed at the system development.