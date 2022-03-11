Armenian Ambassador presents latest ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan to Georgia’s first deputy FM

YEREVAN, MARCH 11, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of Armenia to Georgia Ruben Sadoyan met on March 11 with First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Lasha Darsalia, the Armenian Embassy said.

During the meeting Ambassador Sadoyan presented to the Georgian side the recent ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan in Nagorno Karabakh and the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, as well as Baku’s provocative actions against the peaceful population of Artsakh, which are aimed at increasing the tension in the region.

The meeting sides also discussed issues relating to the Armenian-Georgian bilateral cooperation.