Artsakh Defense Army, jointly with Russian peacekeepers, fully fulfilling its mission – Security Council

YEREVAN, MARCH 11, ARMENPRESS. The Office of the Security Council of Artsakh released a statement calling on the public not to fall for fake news and follow exclusively official information.

“Some online news websites and social media accounts are circulating information according to which “self-defense formations” are being created in various communities of the Republic. We are announcing that the Defense Army of Artsakh, jointly with the Russian peacekeeping contingent, is fully fulfilling its missions. The news on the formation of additional structures is false to the extent of there not being any necessity of such detachments in practice. We are urging not to give in to fake news and follow only official information,” the Office of the Security Council said in the statement.