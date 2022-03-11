Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 11-03-22

YEREVAN, 11 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 11 March, USD exchange rate up by 2.27 drams to 518.28 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.35 drams to 569.07 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.18 drams to 4.55 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.95 drams to 678.12 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 273.46 drams to 33269.52 drams. Silver price down by 1.93 drams to 432.32 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.