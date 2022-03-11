Russian-Ukrainian talks make certain progress – Putin

YEREVAN, MARCH 11, ARMENPRESS. Russian-Ukrainian talks take place practically every day and are making certain progress, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko, reports TASS.

“I will certainly inform you about the situation regarding Ukraine, first of all, about how the negotiations are going on now, which are now being held almost on a daily basis”, Putin said as quoted by TASS. “There are certain positive developments there, as the negotiators from our side reported to me. I'll tell you more about all this”.

The delegations of Moscow and Kiev have already held three rounds of talks in Belarus, but the date and place of the fourth meeting haven’t been determined. It’s expected to take place in the near future.