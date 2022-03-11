Armenia will perhaps soon apply to the Minsk Group Co-chairs to initiate peace talks with Azerbaijan – MFA

YEREVAN, MARCH 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenia may soon apply to the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship to initiate peace negotiations with Azerbaijan, Vahan Hunanyan, spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry of Armenia, said in response to the question of ARMENPRESS.

Question - Armenia has repeatedly stated its readiness to sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan and reciprocal statements have also been made by Azerbaijan. Are concrete steps being undertaken in this regard?

Answer - The signing of the agreement should be surely preceded by a negotiation process. Since mutual statements have not yet developed into a concrete negotiation process, as the two countries do not have rich experience of direct negotiations, Armenia will probably soon apply to the mediatos - the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to initiate the peace negotiations with Azerbaijan. The issue is currently being elaborated.