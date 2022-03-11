EU prepares the forth package of sanctions against Russia

YEREVAN, 11 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen announced that the European Union prepares the fourth package of sanctions against Russia. As ARMENPRESS reports, citing “Interfax”, the President of the European Commission said after the end of the unofficial summit in Versailles.



“We will come up with the fourth package of sanctions. Those sanctions will further isolate Russia from the global economic system”, announced von der Leyen.