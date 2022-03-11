Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and Austria discuss issues of regional security

YEREVAN, 11 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan on March 11 met with Federal Minister for European and International Affairs of Austria Alexander Schallenberg in the framework of Antalya Diplomacy Forum.



As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Ministers Mirzoyan and Schallenberg referred to the agenda of cooperation between Armenia and Austria.



“In the context of issues related to regional security and stability Minister Mirzoyan drawed the attention of his partner to the provocative actions by the armed forces of Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh and in the border zone of Armenia-Azerbaijan and violations of ceasefire, putting psychological pressure on civil population in Artsakh and facts of creating artificial problems in restoration of infrastructure of vital significance”, the message says.



According to the source, the necessity of comprehensive and lasting resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict under the mandate of the Minsk Group of the OSCE was emphasized.



It is mentioned that the interlocutors shared thoughts on normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey without preconditions.



Issues of common interests of the international agenda were discussed.