Azerbaijani armed forces continue firing in the direction of Khramort, Parukh and Khnapat villages of Artsakh

YEREVAN, 11 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani side continues to violate the ceasefire in the direction of Khramort, Parukh and Khnapat villages of Askeran region, using mortars and large-caliber firearms, ARMENPRESS reports the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Artsakh informed.

"It is obvious that the regular attempts of targetting the civilian population and shelling the villages with mortars are aimed primarily at causing panic in the society.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Artsakh is following the developments and will regularly provide information on the situation," the statement said.

At the same time, the Artsakh Ministry of Internal Affairs urges all media outlets to follow only official information.