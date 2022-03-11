Baku’s statements about peace contradict the shootings in the direction of peaceful settlements in Artsakh

YEREVAN, 11 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. Baku's statements on signing a peace treaty with Armenia contradict the firing of Azerbaijani armed forces on peaceful settlements in Artsakh. ARMENPRESS reports, citing Azerbaijani media, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov told reporters that Baku is ready to sign a peace treaty with Yerevan and close the page on the history of the conflict.

According to Khalaf Khalafov, the main priority of Azerbaijan is the restoration of communication, including the opening of the Nakhichevan railway.

"We are ready to start the border demarcation process with Armenia without any preconditions," Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani armed forces continue to target peaceful settlements in Artsakh.

Earlier, spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry of Armenia Vahan Hunanyan said that Armenia may soon apply to the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to initiate peace talks with Azerbaijan.