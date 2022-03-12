Ararat Mirzoyan meets with the Turkish Foreign Minister in Antalya

YEREVAN, 12 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. Within the framework of the Antalya Diplomatcy Forum, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in Antalya, ARMENPRESS reports, "Anadolu" agency informs.

"The foreign ministers are discussing ways to normalize relations between Ankara and Yerevan," “Anadolu” reported.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan is in Antalya on March 10-12, where he is participating in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum. Within the framework of the forum, Mirzoyan has met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Austrian n Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg.