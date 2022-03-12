We reaffirmed readiness to normalize relations without preconditions - Mirzoyan about the meeting with Turkish FM

YEREVAN, 12 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan announced that during the meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu within the framework of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, they both reaffirmed their readiness to continue the process of normalization of relations without preconditions, ARMENPRESS reports Mirzoyan told the rpeorter after the meeting.

He thanked Minister Çavuşoğlu for the invitation. "I think the invitation was quite a positive message, and I consider it necessary to respond to that message in the same positive way. During our meeting, we reaffirmed the readiness of both sides to continue the normalisation process in order to establish relations and open the borders without any preconditions," Mirzoyan said.

He noted that the representatives of Armenia and Turkey are working in that direction, expressing hope that the positive results will be visible in the near future.

"I am glad to see that all the peoples of the region, all the states are trying to build peace and stability in our region.

And I want to say that there is that readiness on the part of Armenia to have a peaceful and stable region," Mirzoyan concluded.