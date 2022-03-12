Mirzoyan briefs Borrell on the situation created by the ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, 12 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met with the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Joseph Borrell on March 12, within the framework of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, ARMENPRESS was informed from the MFA Armenia.

The interlocutors expressed satisfaction with the dynamic development of the Armenia-EU partnership.

Reference was made to the humanitarian situation in Artsakh. In this regard, Minister Mirzoyan stressed the need for the unconditional repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and civilians held hostage in Azerbaijan, the unimpeded access of international humanitarian organizations to Nagorno Karabakh, and the need to preserve the Armenian cultural and religious heritage in the territories that have passed under Azerbaijani control.

Ararat Mirzoyan presented the situation on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan, drew the colleague's attention to the attempts of the Azerbaijani side to exert psychological pressure on the civilian population in Artsakh, to the creation of artificial obstacles for restoring vital infrastructure.

Both sides attached importance to taking measures to de-escalate the situation.

The parties exchanged views on the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey.

The interlocutors also touched upon regional and international security and stability issues.