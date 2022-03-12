Armenian, Turkish FMs agree that the normalization of relations is necessary for the whole region

YEREVAN, 12 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Foreign Ministry of Armenia issued a press release over the meeting between Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

“On March 12, on the margins of the Antalya Diplomatic forum Foriegn Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met with the Foriegn Minister of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Minister Mirzoyan thanked Minister Cavusoglu for the invitation.

The Foriegn Ministers reiterated their willingness to conduct the process aimed at full normalization and good neighbourly relations between Armenia and Turkey without preconditions. They also agreed that normalisation is needed for the entire region.

The two Ministers expressed their support to the works of the Special Representatives of the two countries to that end”, reads the press release.