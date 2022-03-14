COVID-19: Armenian Healthcare Ministry reports 17 new cases, 4 deaths

YEREVAN, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. 17 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 422,021, the Armenian Ministry of Healthcare said.

4 people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the death toll to 8576.

166 people recovered (total recoveries: 408,562).

1432 tests were administered (total tests: 2,936,474).

As of March 14 the number of active cases stood at 3246.