Armenian Vice Speaker of Parliament receives EU’s Special Representative for South Caucasus and Crisis in Georgia

YEREVAN, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ruben Rubinyan received today the delegation led by the European Union’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar, the Parliament’s press service said.

Issues relating to the Armenia-EU partnership, as well as ensuring regional stability were discussed during the meeting.

The sides also touched upon the Azerbaijani side’s attempts of making provocations and pressures against the civilian population of Artsakh, as well as the facts of creating artificial problems for the restoration of vital infrastructures.

The sides exchanged views about the normalization of the relations between Armenia and Turkey.