Armenia applies to OSCE MG Co-Chairmanship to organize talks for signing of peace agreement with Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenia applied to the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship to organize negotiations for the signing of peace agreement with Azerbaijan, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

“The Republic of Armenia responded to the proposals of the Republic of Azerbaijan and applied to the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship to organize negotiations for the signing of peace agreement between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan on the basis of the UN Charter, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the Helsinki Final Act.”