Armenia’s Security Council Secretary meets with EU Special Representative for South Caucasus and Crisis in Georgia

YEREVAN, MARCH 14, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan met today with the European Union’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar, the Office of the Secretary of the Security Council said in a press release.

The sides discussed the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and the steps being taken to raise the level of security and stability on the border. In this context the necessity of launching the demarcation and delimitation process of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border was emphasized.

Armen Grigoryan presented both the humanitarian crisis and security situation in Nagorno Karabakh. The sides highlighted the importance of the comprehensive and lasting settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict under the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.