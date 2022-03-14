Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 14-03-22

YEREVAN, 14 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 14 March, USD exchange rate down by 3.31 drams to 514.97 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 4.51 drams to 564.56 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.11 drams to 4.66 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 6.60 drams to 671.52 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 508.84 drams to 32760.68 drams. Silver price down by 7.56 drams to 424.76 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.