Ruben Rubinyan presents the regional security situation to a group of Ambassadors accredited in Armenia

YEREVAN, 14 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia Ruben Rubinyan on March 14 received Ambassadors of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Finland, Norway and Sweden.



As ARMENPRESS was informed from the National Assembly of Armenia, Ruben Rubinyan presented the regional security situation. The Vice President of the National Assembly talked about the provocative actions by Azerbaijani armed forces being carried out in Nagorno-Karabakh and the facts of creating artificial obstacles for the restoration of vital infrastructure and highlighted the proper assessment of the international community in that issue.



Ruben Rubinyan emphasized the necessity of comprehensive and lasting resolution under the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group.



The sides also exchanged thoughts about the process of normalization of Armenia-Turkey relations.