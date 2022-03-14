Armenian MFA presents Azerbaijan's actions to provoke a humanitarian crisis in Artsakh to the diplomatic corps

YEREVAN, 14 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. On March 14, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia held meetings with the heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Armenia and representatives of international organizations.

As ARMENPRESS was infomred from the press service of the MFA Armenia, during the meetings the foreign diplomats were briefed on Azerbaijan's actions aimed at causing a humanitarian crisis in Artsakh, including the continuous disruption of gas supplies, targeting of infrastructure and civilians, and other psychological pressures on Artsakh population.

In the context of preventing the humanitarian crisis, the need for a balanced, clear response from the international community was emphasized.