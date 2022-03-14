Armenia will present its tourism potential at the annual international exhibition MITT Moscow

YEREVAN, 14 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. At the annual MITT Moscow tourism exhibition, which will take place from March 15 to 17, Armenia will once again present its tourism potential with a single pavilion, ARMENPRESS reports the Facebook page of the Tourism Committee of the Ministry of Economy of Armenia informs.

"With the support of the Tourism Committee of the Ministry of Economy, 13 tourism companies from Armenia will take part in the exhibition.

MITT Moscow is the largest tourism exhibition in Russia and the CIS countries, in which Armenia has participated every year. Russia is one of the largest tourism markets for Armenia. The largest tourist flows in 2021 were from Russia. Last year 350,569 Russian tourists arrived in Armenia.

During the three days, the Armenian pavilion will present the diversity of touristic offers of Armenia: adventure, gastronomic tourism, wine destinations, Yerevan and regional festivals, real experiences, cultural values of Armenia, etc.," the statement reads.

Hea dof the Tourism Committee of Armenia Sisian Boghossian will meet with his Russian and CIS partners to discuss the current challenges and their impact on tourism, as well as the importance of ensuring the continuation of the cooperation in the exisiting situation.