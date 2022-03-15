LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 14-03-22

LONDON, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 14 March:

The price of aluminum down by 4.69% to $3319.50, copper price down by 2.44% to $9935.00, lead price down by 2.47% to $2268.00, nickel price down by 0.06% to $48002.00, tin price down by 3.43% to $42587.00, zinc price down by 0.16% to $3809.00, molybdenum price up by 0.16% to $42549.17, cobalt price stood at $82000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.