Nature is compensating for dry winter, meteorologist on Armenia snowfalls

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. The current snowfalls across Armenia are nature’s compensation for the snowless winter, according to chief meteorologist Gagik Surenyan.

Surenyan told ARMENPRESS that there were very little precipitations this winter, and right now the nature is compensating for it.

“The effect of the cyclone will remain across the country on March 15,” Surenyan added. “It will snow from time to time across the country, even in lowlands, with blizzards expected in mountainous areas. On March 16 the cyclone will move south-east, precipitations in northern and central regions will stop, but snowfalls will continue in Vayots Dzor, Syunik and Artsakh.”

Surenyan, the Deputy Director of the Hydrometeorology and Monitoring Center, said that snowfalls will stop across Armenia on March 17, but will resume the following day.

“On March 18 after midday, another cyclone is approaching Armenia which will result in renewed precipitation. As to the air temperature, I have to say that people shouldn’t expect the temperature to rise anytime in the next five days, it will continue to drop, and overnight March 16-17 it will drop another 4-6 degrees,” Surenyan said,

Interview by Anna Gziryan