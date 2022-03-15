A.S. Roma could offer new contract to Mkhitaryan – report

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. The Italian A.S. Roma could offer Armenian football star Henrikh Mkhitaryan a new contract, according to various Italian media outlets.

According to the reports, Mkhitaryan could be offered a 2-year contract but with a lower salary. The Italian newspapers claim that Mkhitaryan was getting 4,000,000 euros annually, but the new contract envisages only 2,000,000 euros.

Mkhitaryan’s current contract with A.S. Roma is until the end of the current season. In this season Mkhitaryan made 26 appearances, scored 3 goals and made 5 assists.