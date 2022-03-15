Armenia reports 55 daily COVID-19 cases
YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. 55 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, the ministry of health reported.
The total number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 422,076.
The COVID-19 recoveries rose by 237 in a day, bringing the total to 408,799.
The death toll has risen to 8579 (3 death cases in past day).
2170 COVID-19 tests were conducted on March 14.
The number of active cases is 3060.
