Serdar Berdymukhamedov wins Turkmenistan's presidential election 

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. The son of incumbent President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, candidate of Turkmenistan’s ruling Democratic Party Serdar Berdymukhamedov won the presidential election in Turkmenistan with 72.97% of the votes, TASS reports citing the country's Central Election Commission (CEC).

“In accordance with Article 76 of the Electoral Code of Turkmenistan and on the basis of a resolution of the Central Election Commission of March 14, 2022, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Serdar Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, who received 72.97% of the votes, was declared elected president of Turkmenistan”, a statement published on the election commission’s website reads.

The Commission recalls that the presidential election in Turkmenistan was held on March 12. According to the election commission, 3,362,052 people, or 97.17% of registered voters, cast their ballots.

Nine candidates ran for president, eight of them got from 1.08% to 2.22% of the votes, the Election Commission said.