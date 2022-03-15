Yerevan ready to assist Stepanakert – Mayor

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. Mayor of Yerevan Hrachya Sargsyan says he is in constant touch with the Mayor of Stepanakert and is ready to assist at any moment.

During today’s session of the Yerevan City Council, the Mayor commented on the current situation in Stepanakert, the capital of Artsakh, particularly the absence of the gas supply across the Artsakh Republic, and said that he is ready to assist and help.

“I assure you that the community, the state, have always stood by the Republic of Artsakh. We are ready to provide assistance to our second capital. We can convene an emergency session and send respective funds to help our compatriots”, the Mayor said.

Since March 8 the Republic of Artsakh is without gas supply, as the main pipeline supplying gas from Armenia to Artsakh has been damaged. The repair works of the pipeline are obstructed by the Azerbaijani side as the damaged section of the pipeline is located in the territory under their control.