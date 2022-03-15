Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 March

Spring holidays in Armenia’s public schools to begin March 21

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. The spring holidays in Armenia’s schools will begin on March 21, the ministry of education, science, culture and sport said in a statement today.

The holidays for 2-12th graders will start from March 21-27, while the 1st graders will be provided with holidays from March 21-April 3, the ministry said.

 

 








