Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 March

Aeroflot to re-launch Armenia flights

Aeroflot to re-launch Armenia flights

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. The Russian Aeroflot airline will re-launch flights to Armenia from March 22.

The airline said the flights will be carried out with the Russian SSJ100 planes.

Tickets are already available for purchase. Flights will be operated every day to Yerevan.

Aeroflot suspended international flights, with the exception of flights to Minsk, since March 8.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]