Deputy Defense Minister says situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border is stable

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Minister of Defense of Armenia Arman Sargsyan assesses the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border stable, but notes that there are some problems.

Commenting on the reports about the advancement of the Azerbaijani armed forces on the border, the deputy defense minister said there is no such advancement.

“I am telling you that it’s impossible to hide anything in Armenia. If there is such a problem, it will definitely be presented on the news website of the Defense Ministry without exception. At this moment the situation is stable, but it can’t be said that there is no problem”, he told reporters at a briefing.

He said measures are being taken to avoid possible escalation and provocation problems.