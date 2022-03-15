Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 15-03-22

YEREVAN, 15 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 15 March, USD exchange rate down by 7.03 drams to 507.94 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 6.03 drams to 558.53 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.05 drams to 4.61 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 9.37 drams to 662.15 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 849.78 drams to 31910.90 drams. Silver price down by 10.37 drams to 414.39 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.